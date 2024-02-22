Train passenger knifed to death at Mymensingh Railway Station

A train passenger has been killed in a knife attack in a suspected incident of mugging at Mymensingh Railway Station.

The passenger, Gopal Pal, 45, got off the train at the station to use the washroom when he was attacked on Wednesday evening, said Jahangir Alam, chief of Mymensingh Railway Police Station.

Gopal from Netrokona worked as a labourer in Gazipur.

The Dhaka-bound Mahua commuter train entered the Mymensingh station around 6:30pm.