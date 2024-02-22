    বাংলা

    Train passenger knifed to death at Mymensingh Railway Station

    Police say he was attacked by muggers

    Mymensingh Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Feb 2024, 07:59 PM
    Updated : 21 Feb 2024, 07:59 PM

    A train passenger has been killed in a knife attack in a suspected incident of mugging at Mymensingh Railway Station.

    The passenger, Gopal Pal, 45, got off the train at the station to use the washroom when he was attacked on Wednesday evening, said Jahangir Alam, chief of Mymensingh Railway Police Station.

    Gopal from Netrokona worked as a labourer in Gazipur.

    The Dhaka-bound Mahua commuter train entered the Mymensingh station around 6:30pm.

    The muggers stabbed the passenger to death and left the spot instantly after he got down from the train at platform No. 5.

    People rescued him and took him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, Jahangir said.

