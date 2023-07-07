Driver dies as covered van hits autorickshaw in Dhaka's Jatrabari

An autorickshaw driver died after a covered van hit his vehicle in the neighbourhood of Jatrabari in Dhaka.

Md Sumon, 36, was killed in the accident that occurred at the Rayerbag Bus Stand around 3 am on Friday, police said.

The autorickshaw turned over after a covered van rammed it from behind, said Sub-Inspector Md Rafiqul Islam of Jatrabari Police Station.

The driver was severely injured and was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctor declared him dead.