    Driver dies as covered van hits autorickshaw in Dhaka's Jatrabari

    Md Sumon, the autorickshaw driver, died in the accident that occurred at the Rayerbag Bus Stand

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 July 2023, 06:06 AM
    Updated : 7 July 2023, 06:06 AM

    An autorickshaw driver died after a covered van hit his vehicle in the neighbourhood of Jatrabari in Dhaka.

    Md Sumon, 36, was killed in the accident that occurred at the Rayerbag Bus Stand around 3 am on Friday, police said.

    The autorickshaw turned over after a covered van rammed it from behind, said Sub-Inspector Md Rafiqul Islam of Jatrabari Police Station.

    The driver was severely injured and was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

    Police seized the covered van and arrested the driver.

    Sumon left his home in Hazaribagh Battala with his autorickshaw on Thursday night. His family learnt about the fatal accident in the morning, said his uncle Al Amin.

    Sumon was a native of Bakerganj’s Niyamati in Barishal.

