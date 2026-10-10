Schoolgirl raped, killed by autorickshaw driver in Cumilla, say police

A CNG-run autorickshaw driver raped and murdered a Class 7 student in Cumilla’s Lalmai Upazila, according to police.

Following the arrest of the driver, 35-year-old Suman Mia, police also recovered the victim’s iPhone based on information he provided.

The body of the schoolgirl was recovered from a paddy field in Bhorajagatpur Uttarpara village in the Upazila on Thursday morning.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Ops) Pankaj Barua disclosed the details during a media briefing at the District Superintendent of Police’s office around 10am on Saturday.

[Updates to follow]