October 10, 2026

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Schoolgirl raped, killed by autorickshaw driver in Cumilla, say police

The victim was found dead in a paddy field in Lalmai Upazila on Thursday morning

Schoolgirl raped, killed by autorickshaw driver in Cumilla, say police

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 10 Oct 2026, 12:26 PM

Updated : 10 Oct 2026, 12:26 PM

A CNG-run autorickshaw driver raped and murdered a Class 7 student in Cumilla’s Lalmai Upazila, according to police.

Following the arrest of the driver, 35-year-old Suman Mia, police also recovered the victim’s iPhone based on information he provided.

The body of the schoolgirl was recovered from a paddy field in Bhorajagatpur Uttarpara village in the Upazila on Thursday morning.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Ops) Pankaj Barua disclosed the details during a media briefing at the District Superintendent of Police’s office around 10am on Saturday.

[Updates to follow]

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