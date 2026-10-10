Schoolgirl raped, killed by autorickshaw driver in Cumilla, say police

Published : 10 Oct 2026, 12:26 PM
Updated : 10 Oct 2026, 12:26 PM
A CNG-run autorickshaw driver raped and murdered a Class 7 student in Cumilla’s Lalmai Upazila, according to police.
Following the arrest of the driver, 35-year-old Suman Mia, police also recovered the victim’s iPhone based on information he provided.
The body of the schoolgirl was recovered from a paddy field in Bhorajagatpur Uttarpara village in the Upazila on Thursday morning.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Ops) Pankaj Barua disclosed the details during a media briefing at the District Superintendent of Police’s office around 10am on Saturday.
[Updates to follow]