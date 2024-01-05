Voting centre set ablaze in Feni, school staffer held

A polling station in Feni's Sonagazi Upazila has been set on fire ahead of the elections.

The fire swept through the teacher's office at Char Sahabikari High School, which is being used as voting centre, in the early hours of Friday, according to Sudip Roy Palash, chief of Sonagazi Model Police Station.

"Arsonists set fire to the school in the morning. The fire service, responding to a call to 999, managed to bring the fire under control. Police also arrived at the scene to assist in efforts to tame the fire," said Md Kamal Uddin, who lives next to the school.