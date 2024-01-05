Voting centre set ablaze in Feni, school staffer held

A polling station in Feni's Sonagazi Upazila has been set on fire ahead of the elections.
The fire swept through the teacher's office at Char Sahabikari High School, which is being used as voting centre, in the early hours of Friday, according to Sudip Roy Palash, chief of Sonagazi Model Police Station.
"Arsonists set fire to the school in the morning. The fire service, responding to a call to 999, managed to bring the fire under control. Police also arrived at the scene to assist in efforts to tame the fire," said Md Kamal Uddin, who lives next to the school.
The fire destroyed two computers, books, papers, and furniture in the office room, according to Rashedul Islam, an assistant teacher at the school. Two cupboards were destroyed, and the contents of others were burnt.
While the teacher's room was extensively damaged, the polling station itself remained unaffected, according to Khair Ullah, the school's acting headmaster.
Nurul Islam Bhutto, chairman of Char Darbesh Union Parishad, visited the site afterwards. Locals discovered a two-litre water bottle containing petrol near the window of the office behind the school.
Shahab Uddin, a member of the school's management committee, accused the school's principal, Zainal Abedin, of orchestrating the incident to destroy evidence tying him to the embezzlement of Tk 1.53 million.
"The management committee has suspended him based on an audit. All the evidence was kept in two school cupboards. On the orders of the headmaster, the office assistant Abdur Rahman Azad, who is related to him, threw octane through the window of the school's office room and set it on fire."
Taslim Hossain, senior assistant superintendent of police, said office aide Azad has been detained for questioning.
"The headmaster has been suspended for the last seven months due to a rift with the school management committee. We found it suspicious that his office aide was at the school yard at 6 am on a holiday."
Hossain added that the incident is being investigated to determine whether it is related to a school committee conflict or election-related violence.
Responding to the allegations, Zainal Abedin said the embezzlement case against him is under trial in court. He denied any involvement in the arson incident.
Feni's Superintendent of Police Zakir Hasan said various law enforcement agencies, along with the local police station, are investigating the incident. However, the incident is unlikely to hinder the voting process on election day, he added.