Three policemen killed as train rams patrol truck in Chattogram’s Sitakunda

Three police personnel have been killed and two others injured as a train struck a pickup truck on patrol in Chattogram’s Sitakunda Upazila.

The accident occurred at the Fakirhat level crossing at 12:30 pm on Sunday, said Tofayel Ahmed, chief of Sitakunda Police Station.

“The inter-city Sonar Bangla Express headed from Dhaka to Chattogram was also crossing at the same time,” he said. “It is not yet clear how the accident occurred.”

The pickup truck was severely damaged when it was hit and a policeman was killed on the spot. Two others died after they were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Two other police personnel, including a sub inspector, were also injured and are receiving treatment at the hospital, OC Tofayel said.