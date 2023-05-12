Aviation leasing watchdog issues warning to India over plane repossessions

A global aviation leasing watchdog has put India on a watchlist with a negative outlook saying it failed to comply with international aircraft repossession norms after airline Go First was granted bankruptcy protection.

The move from the Aviation Working Group (AWG), a UK-based entity that monitors leasing and financing laws on behalf of planemakers and lessors, could raise leasing costs for Indian airlines and further jolt lessors' confidence in the world's third-largest domestic aviation market.

The inability to repossess Go First's planes in a timely manner comes as Indian air travel is booming and hundreds of new jets have been ordered by local carriers, who regularly turn to lessors to help finance plane purchases.