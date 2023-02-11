Turkey to act against those involved in looting: Erdogan

"We've declared a state of emergency," he said during a visit to the disaster zone. "It means that, from now on, the people who are involved in looting or kidnapping should know that the state's firm hand is on their backs," he said.

On Friday he said there had been looting in some areas. It was not clear what incidents of kidnapping Erdogan was referring to.

The security in the quake zone has come into focus after the Austrian army suspended rescue operations there due to what its spokesperson called "an increasingly difficult security situation".