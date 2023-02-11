    বাংলা

    Turkey to act against those involved in looting: Erdogan

    The security in the quake zone has come into focus after the Austrian army suspended rescue operations there

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Feb 2023, 01:14 PM
    Updated : 11 Feb 2023, 01:14 PM

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday the government would take action against those involved in looting and other crimes in the region hit by this week's devastating earthquakes as the issue of security there came into focus.

    "We've declared a state of emergency," he said during a visit to the disaster zone. "It means that, from now on, the people who are involved in looting or kidnapping should know that the state's firm hand is on their backs," he said.

    On Friday he said there had been looting in some areas. It was not clear what incidents of kidnapping Erdogan was referring to.

    The security in the quake zone has come into focus after the Austrian army suspended rescue operations there due to what its spokesperson called "an increasingly difficult security situation".

    Erdogan also said that hundreds of thousands of buildings were uninhabitable across southern Turkey and that authorities would soon start the rebuilding process.

    "We've planned to rebuild hundreds of thousands buildings," he said. "We will start taking concrete steps within a few weeks."

    The death toll in Turkey has risen to 21,043, he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Austrian Forces Disaster Relief Unit members stand on rubble as search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, Feb 10, 2023.
    Austrian army suspends Turkey quake rescue
    They shelter in a base camp as clashes are reported between unidentified groups
    Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, looks on during a presser in Maras, Turkey, Feb 11, 2023.
    World must remember those displaced by quake in Turkey and Syria: UN
    Martin Griffiths spoke to families who had been displaced and left cold and hungry by the quake
    Turkish boy Poyraz is carried to an ambulance after being rescued alive from rubbles in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, Feb 10, 2023.
    Death toll of Turkey-Syria quake tops 24,150
    The number of deaths in Turkey rose to 20,665, while more than 3,500 have been killed in Syria
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with people in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, Feb 8, 2023.
    Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
    Many of the issues expected to have defined the election, such as sky-high inflation and regional security have suddenly been overtaken by the rush to save lives

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher