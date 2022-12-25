    বাংলা

    At least 180 Rohingya feared dead: UN refugee agency

    They were stranded at sea in a rickety boat for weeks

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Dec 2022, 03:37 PM
    Updated : 25 Dec 2022, 03:37 PM

    At least 180 ethnic Rohingya stranded at sea for weeks after leaving Bangladesh in November are feared dead, as their rickety boat is thought to have sunk this month, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said.

    Citing unconfirmed reports, the agency said the "unseaworthy" boat probably sank after it went missing in the sea.

    "Relatives have lost contact," the UNHCR wrote on Twitter on Saturday. "Those last in touch presume all are dead."

    More than 1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar are living in crowded camps in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, including tens of thousands who fled Myanmar after its military conducted a deadly crackdown in 2017.

    In Buddhist-majority Myanmar most Rohingya Muslims are denied citizenship and are seen as interlopers, illegal immigrants from South Asia.

    In Bangladesh, however, they have hardly any access to work.

    Traffickers often lure them to make perilous journeys with promises of work in Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia.

    Braving thirst, hunger and disease, refugees often end up drifting in international waters after leaving southern Bangladesh in the hope of finding food, jobs and shelter elsewhere in Asia.

    Last week, two Myanmar Rohingya activist groups said up to 20 people died of hunger or thirst on a boat that was stranded at sea for two weeks off India's coast. The boat with at least 100 people was said to be in Malaysian waters.

    Earlier this month, the Sri Lankan navy rescued 104 Rohingya adrift off the Indian Ocean island's northern coast.

    The UNHCR has urged countries in the region to help mitigate the humanitarian crisis, while the refugees themselves have made appeals to the world not to forget their plight.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
    Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
    Putin says he believes that they are acting in the right direction, and are defending their national interests
    Pope Francis holds a statue of Baby Jesus during the Christmas Eve mass in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, December 24, 2022.
    Remember the war weary and the poor: pope
    The level of greed and hunger for power was such that some wanted to ‘consume even their neighbours,’ he said
    A firefighter dressed as Santa Claus rides on a jet ski at Copacabana Beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Dec 23, 2022.
    8 unusual ways Christmas is celebrated around the world
    From barbecues to pickles hidden in trees, the Christian festival is welcomed in a variety of ways across the globe
    French serial killer Charles Sobhraj leaves Kathmandu district court after his hearing in Kathmandu May 31, 2011.
    Serial killer Sobhraj returns to France
    Nepal's Supreme Court ordered the release of Charles Sobhraj, a convicted killer who police believe killed more than 20 western backpackers in the 1970s and 1980s

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher