Frustration at UN ahead of likely row with Russia on Syria aid

Since 2014 the United Nations has been able to deliver aid to millions of people in need in the northwest of war-torn Syria through Turkey under a Security Council mandate. But it is currently restricted to using just one border crossing.

Brazil's UN Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho said UN aid chief Martin Griffiths - who is in Turkey and will also visit Syria - will brief the council next week and that any action by the body will "depend on an evaluation of the concrete situation on the ground, it cannot be a gut reaction to what is in the press."

Following Guterres' remarks on Thursday and calls by aid groups, the United States is pushing for the Security Council to adopt another resolution "that would allow for additional border crossings so that the UN can access areas in need," said a US official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

'WE'LL LISTEN'

The Syrian government views aid deliveries across its border as a violation of its sovereignty and says aid should be delivered across frontlines of the 12-year-old civil war. On Friday it approved aid deliveries across frontlines.

Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Friday that the existing council mandate limiting shipments to a single border crossing was sufficient and that deliveries across frontlines could be expanded to reach people in need.