Sweden tells citizens to avoid crowds in Turkey after Quran burning

Last week Turkey suspended talks with Sweden and Finland on their applications to join NATO after the protest at which Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, burned a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

Paludan's actions have led to demonstrations in a number of Muslim countries as well as in Turkey.

"Swedes in Turkey are asked to stay updated on the development of events and to avoid large gatherings and demonstrations," the foreign ministry said on its advice page for Swedes abroad.

"Continued demonstrations can be expected outside the embassy in Ankara and the consulate general in Istanbul in the coming days."