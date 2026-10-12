Bangladesh Embassy warns Saudi Arabia expatriates to avoid risky areas, sharing conflict footage

Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh has urged expatriates in Saudi Arabia to stay alert following attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group.

In an “extremely urgent” notice on Monday, the embassy advised Bangladeshis to avoid risky and crowded places and follow instructions issued by Saudi authorities.

“In the current situation in the Middle East, Bangladeshi citizens residing in Saudi Arabia are strongly requested to exercise necessary caution and duly follow and comply with instructions issued by the Saudi authorities,” the notice said.

The embassy warned that recording, exchanging or publishing information, photographs or videos related to the unfolding situation could be punishable under Saudi law.

It urged expatriates to refrain from sharing such material on social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and X, or storing it on their phones.

The notice also provided hotlines for assistance:

● Labour-related toll-free: 8001000125

● Passport-related toll-free: 8001000126

● Diplomatic wing: 8001000124

● Death-related hotline: +966570212180