How Turkey's opposition plans to roll back Erdogan's policies

All projects under public-private partnerships would be reviewed. It would review the Akkuyu nuclear plant project - owned by Russian state entities - and renegotiate natural gas contracts, reducing the risk of dependence on certain countries for gas imports.

FOREIGN POLICY

It would adopt the slogan of "Peace at Home, Peace in the World" as the cornerstone of Turkey's foreign policy.

While promising to "work to complete the accession process" for the full membership in the European Union, the alliance has vowed to review Turkey's 2016 refugee deal with the EU.

It would establish relations with the United States with an understanding of mutual trust, and return Turkey to the F-35 fighter jet programme.

Turkey would maintain relations with Russia "with an understanding that both parties are equal and strengthened by balanced and constructive dialogue."

LEGAL REFORMS

The six opposition parties pledged to ensure the independence of the judiciary, which critics say Erdogan and his allies use to crack down on dissent, a claim denied by the government.

Judges' willingness to abide by Constitutional Court and European Court of Human Rights rulings would be considered when evaluating promotions.

Judges and prosecutors who cause rights violations that lead Turkey to be fined at the two courts would be made to pay the fine. Measures would be taken to ensure courts quickly implement rulings by the two high courts.

The Board of Judges and Prosecutors would be reformed and split into two entities for more accountability and transparency.

The structure and elections processes for higher courts, such as the Constitutional Court, the Court of Cassation and Council of State would be reformed.