Sri Lanka seen returning to growth by year-end, president says

Sri Lanka's economy is expected to grow again from the end of this year and the government hopes to extricate the country from its economic crisis by 2026, President Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Wednesday.

The Indian Ocean island of 22 million people has been struggling with its worst economic turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948, which has forced it to default on loans and seek a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"We are now moving from a negative economy towards a positive one. By the end of 2023, we can achieve economic growth," President Wickremesinghe said in a special policy statement to parliament.