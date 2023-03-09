Dark summer nights: India faces high risks of power cuts after years of coal, hydro power neglect

"Even the smallest interruption in power supply will create havoc," Nair said.

The electricity deficits this summer could be worse than expected, as Grid-India's shortage forecasts were made weeks before India's weather office predicted heat waves between March and May.

EMERGENCY STEPS

India's federal power secretary Alok Kumar downplayed concerns, saying the government had taken "all steps" to avoid power cuts.

"We are making capacity available to all states at competitive rates," Kumar said.

After the Grid-India report, the government brought forward maintenance at some coal-fired power plants and secured extra gas-fired capacity to run to try to avert outages, another senior government official said.

As much as 189.2 GW of coal-fired capacity is expected to be available this April, according to Grid-India's February note. That would be up more than 11% from last year, according to calculations based on Grid-India data.

Together, coal, nuclear and gas capacity are expected to meet about 83% of peak demand at night.

Hydro power will be crucial not only to meet much of the remaining supply but also as a flexible generator, as coal-fired plants cannot be ramped up and down quickly to address variability in demand.

Widening demand-supply fault lines Hydro power will be crucial as a flexible generator, as coal-fired plants cannot be ramped up and down quickly

However Grid-India has forecast peak hydro availability in April this year will be 18% below what it was a year earlier, when output was boosted by favourable weather conditions.

Imported coal-based power plants would be required to crank up output to up to 55% of total potential from 21% in February, while domestic coal-fired units will have to increase output to 75% of potential from 69% in February, Hetal Gandhi, Director- Research at CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics said.

"The burden of increased supply will definitely be borne by coal and gas," Gandhi said, adding achieving it would be a "tall order".

MORE CAPACITY NEEDED

The nighttime outage risks are in sharp contrast to daytime. Supply in daylight hours has been bolstered by nearly four-fold growth in solar capacity over the past five years, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Paris climate agreement pledge to curb carbon emissions.

As of last April, solar boosted renewables' contribution to as much as 18% of India's generation in the middle of the day.

The strain comes after sundown, as coal-fired capacity has grown only 9% over the last five years.

Around midnight through April last year, jostling for power was intense, with buyers making bids for five times more power than sellers offered, an analysis of data from the Indian Energy Exchange, the country's most liquid electricity trading platform, showed.