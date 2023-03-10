    বাংলা

    Amid crisis in ruling coalition, Nepal elects third president

    The president is required to play a largely ceremonial role, though it can play a key function during political crises

    Reuters
    Published : 10 March 2023, 03:02 AM
    Updated : 10 March 2023, 03:02 AM

    Amid a bitter crisis in its ruling coalition, Nepal on Thursday elected a social democrat as its third president since the Himalayan nation ended a centuries-old monarchy.

    The election of Ram Chandra Paudel, 78, comes after a split in the communist-dominated ruling coalition headed by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, a former Maoist rebel chief.

    Last month, Dahal supported Paudel, a candidate of the opposition Nepali Congress party, over one fielded by his key coalition partner, the Communist Unified Marxist-Leninist (UML) party.

    UML has since withdrawn support to the prime minister, requiring him to face a confidence vote this month.

    Dahal is expected to cobble together a new coalition with the Nepali Congress party and other smaller groups in the next two weeks, party officials said.

    He is already in the midst of another crisis, as the Supreme Court will hear a petition demanding his arrest and an investigation into his leadership during a decade-long civil war that killed thousands of people before it ended in 2006.

    State-run Nepal Television said Paudel, a former speaker of parliament, was elected by a majority of 566 members of both houses of parliament and members of seven provincial assemblies, defeating his rival Subas Chandra Nemwang of the UML party.

    The president is required to play a largely ceremonial role, though it can play a key function during political crises.

    Analysts say the biggest challenge for the new president is to maintain an impartial constitutional role.

    "The president is not supposed to independently act, nor be a separate power centre," constitutional expert Bipin Adhikari said. "In most cases the president is supposed to act on the recommendation and with the consent of the prime minister."

    Paudel, a seasoned politician, replaces Bidhya Devi Bhandari, who retires next week at the end of her five-year term.

    RELATED STORIES
    HC asks why an independent commission shouldn't be formed to probe Bangabandhu killing
    Bangabandhu killing: HC issues rule on independent probe commission
    It responds to a writ petition seeking directions on the formation of an inquiry committee to identify the people or institutions involved in the assassination plot
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Australia - The County Ground, Bristol, Britain - June 1, 2019 Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in action
    BBL players fume over 'bizarre' rule
    Two batsmen were each awarded six runs after hitting the roof when they could have been caught out instead
    Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
    Netaji: Great Bengali, proud Indian, supreme patriot
    In an era of historical distortions or frequent misreadings of history, the resolve of Indians to keep Netaji on a high pedestal is remarkable
    30 shops gutted as fire sweeps through Noakhali trade hub
    Fire guts 30 shops in Chowmuhani
    This is the fourth time that a fire has swept through the Chowmuhani market in the last three years

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher