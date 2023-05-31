Climate change, strained infra worsen flood risk in India's Silicon Valley

India's Bengaluru city is at risk from repeated floods as unfettered urbanization and a projected surge in population, along with heavy rainfall, pose a strain on its drainage system, a report said.

The report by global property consultancy Knight Frank, estimated that authorities may need about 28 billion rupees ($338.6 million) to restore stormwater drains that have been damaged by rapid real estate development.

Bengaluru, dubbed 'India's Silicon Valley' for hosting over 3,500 information technology (IT) companies, accounted for 18% of all new jobs created in the country in 2021-22, a study found last year.