Doctor? Engineer? As dreams fade, Afghan girls turn to madrasas

The Taliban regained power in August 2021 after the sudden withdrawal of US-led forces. The new government has the stated goal of building an Islamic society based on sharia law following 20 years of comparatively liberal Western-backed rule.

Abdul Maten Qanee, the spokesman for the information ministry, said the government was not opposed to girls having secondary and tertiary education. He said there were several issues to be overcome, though, including the problem of some mixed-gender institutions, girls not meeting some interpretations of Islamic dress, and girls not being accompanied by male guardians.

"We fought for 20 years for our ideology and values," he said. "We are not against education, we just want rules to be followed and implemented, and the culture, traditions and values of Afghans to be considered. We want females to have a modern education, society needs this," he said.

Qanee said madrasas were open for girls of all ages. He added that a government committee was looking into adding secular subjects to madrasas alongside religious study, a development that hasn't been previously reported. He didn't provide further details on the committee's work.

Female education lies at the heart of the Taliban administration's standoff with the West. No foreign nation formally recognises the administration, with Washington citing women's rights as a major obstacle to normalising ties and unlocking much-needed funds.

The U.S. State Department declined to comment directly on girls' attendance of madrasas. A spokesperson, referring to the school restrictions, said education was an internationally recognised human right and essential to Afghanistan's economic growth.

'ISLAM GIVES US RIGHT'

The rise in mainly teenage girls enrolling in religious schools, a trend whose scale hasn't been previously detailed, often fills a need for learning, friendships and a reason to get out of the house, according to the people interviewed.

Yet some students say these institutions, which are devoted to the study of the Quran and Islamic texts, will not help them fulfil their ambitions.

Madrasas, part of Afghan life for centuries, usually don't offer the secular secondary and tertiary education needed to pursue careers such as law, medicine, engineering and journalism - the kind of education that's still available to Afghan boys.

"I joined the madrasa because at home we couldn't study and our schools are closed, so I came to learn the Quran," said Mahtab, a 15-year-old pupil at Mansour Muslim's Kabul madrasa. "I wanted to be an engineer in the future. I don't think I can reach my dream."

Marzia Noorzai, a 40-year-old women's rights activist in the southwestern province of Farah, said her nieces, who would have graduated from high school last year, were now attending a local madrasa every day.

"Just to keep them busy," she said. "Because they were depressed."

Other students and teachers said Islamic education played an important role in their lives, though they hoped to be able to study secular subjects too.

A senior teacher in her early 20s at the Taalum-ul-Islam madrasa, where Reuters was given access on condition it didn't identify students or staff to protect their privacy, said religious education gave her a sense of happiness and peace.

"Islam gives us rights as women," she added. "I want those rights, not the idea of (Western) women's rights."

Asked about the trend of girls attending religious schools in greater numbers after the school ban, Taliban official Qanee said the number of madrasas had been expanding under the previous government and would continue to expand under the Taliban because Afghanistan was an Islamic country. He didn't elaborate on the government's plans for religious schools.

The previous foreign-backed government said in January 2021 that they had registered about 5,000 madrasas nationwide, with total enrolment of about 380,000 students, of whom around 55,000 were female. About a fifth of the registered schools were operated by the state, it said, adding that there were likely to be many more unregistered institutions.

The current number of madrasas could not be determined, and Taliban authorities have not provided figures.