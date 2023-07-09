    বাংলা

    Rain-related incidents kill 5 in India as record downpour hits Delhi

    Four of the victims are from Rajasthan. The India weather office forecasts further rainfall

    News Desk
    Published : 9 July 2023, 06:18 AM
    Updated : 9 July 2023, 06:18 AM

    Five people, four from Rajasthan and one from Delhi, have died in rain-related incidents in a span of 24 hours, private broadcaster NDTV reported on Sunday.

    The victim in Delhi is a 58-year-old woman who was killed when the ceiling of her flat came crashing down.

    Heavy rain will continue in most parts of northwest India over the next few days, NDTV said, citing the weather office in India.

    The Indian Metrological Department has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rain for Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

    The IMD said a western disturbance prevailed over northern India, leading to intense downpours on Saturday, including in Delhi, which experienced the season's first heavy rain.

    Waterlogging led to traffic jams in several parts of the capital. The city recorded 153 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, the highest in a single day in July since 1982.

    Heavy rain continued in Delhi and its adjoining areas on Sunday.

    The IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall in more than nine districts of Rajasthan, including, Rajsamand, Jalore, Pali, Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dhaulpur, Jaipur and Kota, according to NDTV.

    Incessant rains pounded many areas of Kerala and Karnataka as well. The IMD has issued a "yellow" alert in four districts of Kerala -- Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

    The weather office has issued a "red" alert for seven Himachal Pradesh districts after landslides and flash floods blocked several roads in Shimla, Sirmaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and Solan, NDTV said.

    A portion of the national highway in the Kullu district washed away as the Beas River breached the danger mark.

    Heavy rain lashed several parts of Haryana and Punjab also as the mercury dropped below normal limits in the two states, the weather office said. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, witnessed rain throughout the day.

    RELATED STORIES
    Credit: ANI
    25 die in India bus fire
    The passengers were asleep when the fire engulfed the overturned vehicle
    A man rows his boat in the tributary waters of Vembanad Lake against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds on the outskirts of Kochi, India, June 7, 2019.
    Monsoon rains to cover all of India earlier than usual
    The monsoon, the lifeblood of India's $3 trillion economy, delivers nearly 70% of the rain needed to water its farms and recharge reservoirs and aquifers
    Crash between two buses leaves 12 dead in India’s Odisha
    Crash between two buses leaves 12 dead in India
    Seven members of a family and their relatives were among the dead, according to a police officer
    A drone view of fallen trees on the Naliya-Bhuj highway during the aftermath of Cyclone Biparjoy after it made landfall, in the western state of Gujarat, India, Jun 16, 2023.
    India's stalled monsoon to gain momentum in 3-4 days
    The monsoon could cover the country's key rice, soybean, cotton and sugarcane growing regions, an official said

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan