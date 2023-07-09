Rain-related incidents kill 5 in India as record downpour hits Delhi

Five people, four from Rajasthan and one from Delhi, have died in rain-related incidents in a span of 24 hours, private broadcaster NDTV reported on Sunday.
The victim in Delhi is a 58-year-old woman who was killed when the ceiling of her flat came crashing down.
Heavy rain will continue in most parts of northwest India over the next few days, NDTV said, citing the weather office in India.
The Indian Metrological Department has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rain for Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.
The IMD said a western disturbance prevailed over northern India, leading to intense downpours on Saturday, including in Delhi, which experienced the season's first heavy rain.
Waterlogging led to traffic jams in several parts of the capital. The city recorded 153 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, the highest in a single day in July since 1982.
Heavy rain continued in Delhi and its adjoining areas on Sunday.
The IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall in more than nine districts of Rajasthan, including, Rajsamand, Jalore, Pali, Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dhaulpur, Jaipur and Kota, according to NDTV.
Incessant rains pounded many areas of Kerala and Karnataka as well. The IMD has issued a "yellow" alert in four districts of Kerala -- Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.
The weather office has issued a "red" alert for seven Himachal Pradesh districts after landslides and flash floods blocked several roads in Shimla, Sirmaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and Solan, NDTV said.
A portion of the national highway in the Kullu district washed away as the Beas River breached the danger mark.
Heavy rain lashed several parts of Haryana and Punjab also as the mercury dropped below normal limits in the two states, the weather office said. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, witnessed rain throughout the day.