Rain-related incidents kill 5 in India as record downpour hits Delhi

Incessant rains pounded many areas of Kerala and Karnataka as well. The IMD has issued a "yellow" alert in four districts of Kerala -- Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.



The weather office has issued a "red" alert for seven Himachal Pradesh districts after landslides and flash floods blocked several roads in Shimla, Sirmaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and Solan, NDTV said.



A portion of the national highway in the Kullu district washed away as the Beas River breached the danger mark.



Heavy rain lashed several parts of Haryana and Punjab also as the mercury dropped below normal limits in the two states, the weather office said. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, witnessed rain throughout the day.