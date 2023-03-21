    বাংলা

    Russia flies strategic bomber planes near Japan as its PM visits Ukraine

    The timing of the flight appeared more pointed than usual as Japan's prime minister is beginning a visit to Ukraine

    Reuters
    Published : 21 March 2023, 10:14 AM
    Updated : 21 March 2023, 10:14 AM

    Two Russian strategic bomber planes flew over the Sea of Japan for more than seven hours, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday in a statement released as Japan's prime minister was beginning a visit to Ukraine.

    The Tupolev Tu-95MS planes are capable of carrying nuclear weapons and Moscow regularly flies them over international waters in the Arctic, North Atlantic and Pacific as a show of strength.

    The timing of the latest flight appeared more pointed than usual, as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was due in Kyiv later on a visit to show solidarity with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the war against Russia.

    Japanese national broadcaster NHK showed Kishida boarding a train at the Polish town of Przemysl near the Ukraine border.

    Russia said the strategic bombers made a "planned flight", escorted by fighter planes. It was carried out in strict compliance with international law and was made over neutral waters, the defence ministry said.

    In February, North American air defence forces were sent to intercept several Russian strategic bombers and fighter jets as they flew over international airspace near Alaska.

    Japan, which has its own territorial dispute with Moscow over islands in the north Pacific that dates back to the end of World War Two, is a key Asian ally of the United States and a member of the Group of Seven rich democracies, and has joined Western sanctions against Russia.

    Kishida's trip to Ukraine also coincides with Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Moscow.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China Feb 4, 2022.
    Xi to visit Moscow next week
    The visit comes as China offers to broker peace in Ukraine, an effort that has been met with scepticism in the West
    A Russian Su-27 military aircraft dumps fuel while flying by a US Air Force MQ-9 "Reaper" drone over the Black Sea, March 14, 2023 in this still image taken from handout video released by the Pentagon. Courtesy of US European Command/The Pentagon/Handout via REUTERS
    Drones show US involvement in conflict against Russia: Kremlin
    Last week, a US drone crashed into the sea after being intercepted by Russian Su-27 fighter planes
    Vessels are seen as they await inspection under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, in the southern anchorage of the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey December 11, 2022. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik
    Black Sea grain deal extended for 60 days
    Ukraine has so far exported nearly 25 million tonnes of mainly corn and wheat under the deal
    A Russian Su-27 aircraft dumps fuel while flying upon a US Air Force intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance unmanned MQ-9 aircraft over the Black Sea, March 14, 2023 in this still image taken from a handout video. Courtesy of US European Command/Handout via REUTERS
    Pentagon video shows damage to downed US drone
    Russia has denied any collision and said the drone crashed after making ‘sharp manoeuvres’

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain