Britain to limit migration by family of overseas students

Britain said on Tuesday it would remove the right of some international students to bring family members into the country, part of measures to bring down annual net migration which reached a record last year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to bring down legal migration and said last week that he was considering a range of options to reduce the high levels of arrivals, part of his promises before an election expected next year.

The interior ministry said the new measures, which target post-graduate students except those on research programmes, will help cut migration "substantially" and stop people from using student visas as a backdoor route to find work in Britain.