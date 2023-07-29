G20 nations fail to agree on emission reduction targets at talks

The Group of 20 (G20) major nations failed on Friday to agree on concrete targets to cut dangerous emissions, releasing only a statement that dismissed current measures to address climate change as "insufficient".

The impasse - the latest in a string of inconclusive international conferences - came days after scientists again raised the alarm, saying human-induced climate change has played an "absolutely overwhelming" role in the extreme heatwaves that have swept across North America, Europe and China.

After three days of meetings in the southern Indian city of Chennai, organisers released a document showing the bloc remained divided on calls, led by developed nations, to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 2025 and cut them by 60% by 2035 over 2019 levels.