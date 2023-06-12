UNESCO: United States planning to rejoin UNESCO organisation

The United States plans to rejoin the UNESCO organisation from this July onwards, UNESCO announced on Monday.

The United States withdrew from the UN cultural agency in December 2018 under President Donald Trump over accusations of anti-Israel bias and mismanagement.

“It is a strong act of confidence in UNESCO and in multilateralism", UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay said in a statement announcing the rejoining of the US.

UNESCO is best known for designating World Heritage Sites such as the ancient city of Palmyra in Syria and the Grand Canyon National Park.