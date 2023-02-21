Biden, after trip to Ukraine, in Poland to meet NATO allies

President Joe Biden, fresh from a visit to Kyiv, will tell US allies on Tuesday that the United States is totally behind Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion and will stress American support for NATO's eastern flank.

Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday after a surprise visit to Kyiv, where he stood together with Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky, who is seeking more weaponry as he gears up for a spring offensive against the Russians.

Biden will meet Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss collective efforts to support Ukraine and thank Poland for helping the United States and other countries facilitate deliveries of military and humanitarian assistance.

In the evening, Biden will give a speech on how the United States has helped rally the world to support Ukraine as the war enters its second year with no end in sight.