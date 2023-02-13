As hopes fade for quake survivors, people try to salvage what they can

In the Turkish town of Elbistan, a young man sat atop a pile of collapsed concrete and twisted metal, staring for half an hour at a small opening in the ruins of what had been his family's home.

He did not want to speak.

"His mother and sister are still under the rubble," a neighbour, Mustafa Bahcivan, said.

The stench of dead bodies wafted through the cold, dusty air in Elbistan, epicentre of a powerful aftershock that struck hours after the devastating earthquake that killed more than 37,000 people in Turkey and neighbouring Syria one week ago.