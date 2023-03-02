Turkish families shelter on a train after earthquake brought life to a standstill

"I feel so alone," she said. "I miss our social life and drinking coffee with the neighbours."

The mother and daughter visit their apartment for a couple of hours every other day. They move through it with caution but shower, do the laundry and take some food. When they leave, Sabriye recites a prayer.

"I don't know if when I come back, it will still be standing or not," she said.

After the local authorities determined their building was only moderately damaged and therefore safe, the pair tried to sleep at home again. But when they felt what they thought was another tremor, they panicked and fled, Sabriye said.

"We're too afraid to go home, especially at night."

She insists she will one day return to her house and has left the contents intact. She placed the television on the floor and put pillows around it, in case of another shock.

For now, the transience usually associated with train stations has evolved into an ambivalent permanence for the two.

But even in the relative safety of the train carriage, anxiety lingers. While a train worker was fixing the tracks one night, the train jolted, causing Nehir to gasp and cling to her mother.

"Here, when we shake, people die," Sabriye said.