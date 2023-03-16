    বাংলা

    Microsoft unveils AI for its office suite in increased competition with Google

    In one of Microsoft's biggest updates, the company showed how AI can open up the computational wizardry of its Excel spreadsheet software

    Reuters
    Published : 16 March 2023, 04:31 PM
    Updated : 16 March 2023, 04:31 PM

    Microsoft Corp on Thursday trumpeted its latest plans to put artificial intelligence into the hands of more users, answering a spate of unveilings this week by its rival Google with upgrades to its own widely used office software.

    The company previewed a new AI "copilot" for Microsoft 365, its product suite that includes Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations and Outlook emails. Microsoft said AI can offer a first draft in these applications, speeding up content creation and freeing up workers' time.

    The company, outpacing peers through investments in ChatGPT's creator OpenAI, also showcased a new "business chat" experience that can pull data and perform tasks across Microsoft's applications simply on a user's written command.

    "We believe this next generation of AI will unlock a new wave of productivity growth," Satya Nadella, Microsoft's chief executive, said in a livestreamed presentation.

    This week's drumbeat of news including new funding for AI startup Adept reflects how companies large and small are locked in a fierce competition to deploy software that could reshape how people work. At the center are Microsoft and Google-owner Alphabet Inc, which on Tuesday touted AI features for Gmail and a "magic wand" to draft prose in its own word processor.

    The frenzy to invest in and build new products began with the launch last year of ChatGPT, the chatbot sensation that showed the public the potential of so-called large language models.

    Such technology learns from past data how to create content anew, powering in part Microsoft's new copilot and evolving rapidly. Just this week, OpenAI began the release of a more powerful version known as GPT-4.

    In one of Microsoft's biggest updates, the company showed how AI can open up the computational wizardry of its Excel spreadsheet software - long the domain of trained analysts - to any person able to describe a calculation they would like in plain text.

    Microsoft also showcased how its AI can summarise email threads and even virtual meetings as they occur live in its Teams collaboration software.

    RELATED STORIES
    Representational Image
    Knights and chivalry: a code of conduct
    In the middle of the 11th century, the knights weren’t particularly honourable figures
    Russian hacking underground newsletter is seen in this illustration taken, Dec 19, 2022
    Russian hackers preparing new cyber assault against Ukraine: Microsoft
    The report outlines a series of new discoveries about how Russian hackers have operated during the Ukraine conflict and what may come next
    OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023.
    OpenAI starts release of powerful AI known as GPT-4
    OpenAI said in a blog post that its latest technology is "multimodal," meaning images as well as text prompts can spur it to generate content
    The logo for Google in New York city, US, November 17, 2021.
    Google unveils 'magic wand' to draft documents
    Alphabet said its AI will be able to summarise message threads in Gmail

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher