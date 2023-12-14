Elon Musk and SEC to face off in court over Twitter testimony

The SEC has been probing Musk's Twitter takeover since April 2022, when he first disclosed he had purchased stock in the company. Musk gave the SEC documents for its probe and testified via videoconference for two half-day sessions that July, the SEC said in its filing. SEC attorneys said they have more questions for Musk after receiving new documents, and had sought additional testimony in September, but Musk would not comply.

In response to the SEC's October lawsuit, Musk's lawyers urged US Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler to deny the SEC's request, calling the probe misguided. "The SEC's pursuit of Mr. Musk has crossed the line into harassment," they wrote in a filing last month. They argued that individual SEC attorneys do not have the legal authority to issue subpoenas for testimony.

The SEC rejected those claims, saying agency officials have legal authority to seek additional testimony as probes evolve.

On Thursday, the judge is expected to hear arguments from both sides in a hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. PST (1730 GMT). The SEC will need to show that the probe falls within its authority, that it has followed procedural requirements, and that the evidence it is seeking is relevant and material.

Legal experts have said they think the judge is likely to side with the SEC, although she could impose some conditions.

TWITTER TAKEOVER

Musk and the SEC have been sparring since his "funding secured" tweet in 2018. The SEC settled that case but the commission sued Musk again in 2019 for allegedly breaching a that settlement. The tweets also prompted a shareholder lawsuit. A jury in February found Musk was not liable for misleading investors.