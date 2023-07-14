The army has "serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP in Afghanistan," it said, referring to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militant umbrella group.

"Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit effective response from the security forces of Pakistan," it said, without spelling out who it might target with its response.

"The involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed," it added.

The foreign ministry of Afghanistan's Taliban administration did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.