    বাংলা

    UK PM Sunak sacks interior minister Braverman over pro-Palestine protest comments

    The senior minister had published an article attacking the police handling of a pro-Palestinian march

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Nov 2023, 08:58 AM
    Updated : 13 Nov 2023, 08:58 AM

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sacked his interior minister, Suella Braverman, on Monday, a government source said, part of a wider reshuffle after she criticised the police's handling of a pro-Palestinian march.

    Under fire from opposition lawmakers and members of his own governing Conservative Party to eject Braverman, Sunak moved against his interior minister, asking her "to leave government" which she had accepted, the source said.

    The political editor of the Sun tabloid said Foreign Secretary James Cleverly would replace her.

    As Sunak started to reshuffle his ministerial team, former prime minister David Cameron was seen walking into Downing Street, sparking speculation that he would return to government.

    Last week, Braverman defied Sunak by publishing an article accusing the police of adopting "double standards" in its treatment of protests - an argument opposition Labour said inflamed tensions at a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Saturday.

    Then more than 140 people were arrested after far-right counter protesters skirmished with police, who tried to keep them away from the 300,000 pro-Palestinian marchers.

    Sunak is expected to carry out a wider number of changes in his cabinet, bringing in allies and removing some ministers who his Downing Street office say have not been performing as well as he wanted in their departments.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Britain, November 2, 2023.
    Musk to integrate xAI with social media platform X
    Musk who has criticized Big Tech's AI efforts as ridden with censorship, in July launched xAI, calling it a "maximum truth-seeking AI"
    A large India national flag is attached to India House where the High Commission of India is located, in London, Britain, Sept 19 2023.
    India to resume some visa services in Canada
    India last month suspended new visas for Canadians and asked Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence
    Danny Beales, the Labour party parliamentary candidate for Uxbridge and South Ruislip speaks at a hustings alongside rival candidates, ahead of the by-election of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former seat in Uxbridge, Middlesex, Britain, Jul 4, 2023.
    Britain's Labour focuses on economy as PM Sunak faces electoral test
    While so-called by-elections are often lost by the governing party, the scale of the defeat in two parliamentary seats the Conservatives have held for years piles pressure on Sunak
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses students during a visit to a Jewish school in London, Britain Oct 16, 2023.
    6 British citizens killed in Israel: Sunak
    A further ten are missing, some of whom are feared to be among the dead, says the British prime minister

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine