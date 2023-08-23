US expands sanctions on Myanmar jet fuel, cites junta airstrikes

The United States on Wednesday expanded its sanctions against Myanmar to include foreign companies or individuals helping the country’s military junta to procure jet fuel that it uses to launch airstrikes on its own people, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

The Treasury was also adding to its sanctions list two individuals, Khin Phyu Win and Zaw Min Tun, as well as three companies linked to them, who are involved in procurement and distribution of jet fuel for the military, which seized power in a February 2021 coup, it said.

The Treasury said it was issuing a determination that identifies the jet fuel sector in Myanmar as covered by an executive order signed by President Joe Biden blocking companies outside of Myanmar from dealing with the country’s defense sector.