    বাংলা

    Sweden is considering making Quran burnings illegal : Aftonbladet

    An Iraqi immigrant to Sweden burned the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque last week, causing outrage in the Muslim world and condemnation from the Pope

    Reuters
    Published : 6 July 2023, 02:48 PM
    Updated : 6 July 2023, 02:48 PM

    The Swedish government is examining whether it could make setting the Quran or other holy books on fire illegal, as recent Quran burnings have damaged Sweden's security, Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told Aftonbladet paper on Thursday.

    An Iraqi immigrant to Sweden burned the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque last week, causing outrage in the Muslim world and condemnation from the Pope. The Swedish Security services said such action left the country less safe.

    The police denied several applications earlier this year for protests that were set to include burning the Quran, citing security concerns, but courts have since overturned the police's decisions, saying such acts are protected by Sweden's far-reaching freedom of speech laws.

    Sweden's minister of justice said on Thursday that the government is analysing the situation and whether the law needs to be changed.

    "We have to ask ourselves whether the current order is good or whether there is reason to reconsider it," Strommer told Aftonbladet.

    He added that Sweden had become a "prioritized target" for attacks.

    "We can see that the Quran burning last week has generated threats to our internal security," he said.

    The incident has also damaged Sweden's bid to join NATO, with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan saying his country cannot ratify Sweden's application before Koran burnings are stopped.

    RELATED STORIES
    A woman holds a copy of the Koran during a protest against a man who tore up and burned a copy of the Quran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital Stockholm, near the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Jun 30, 2023.
    Measures needed to prevent Quran desecration: OIC
    The statement was issued after an extraordinary meeting in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah called to discuss a Quran burning incident in Sweden
    An Iranian protester holds the Quran in her hand during a protest against a man who burned a copy of the Quran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital Stockholm, in front of the Swedish Embassy in Tehran, Iran, Jun 30, 2023.
    Quran burning: Dhaka summons Swedish diplomat
    In a previous statement, the foreign ministry condemned the ‘despicable’ act of burning a copy of the Quran
    An Iranian protester holds the Quran in her hand during a protest against a man who burned a copy of the Quran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital Stockholm, in front of the Swedish Embassy in Tehran, Iran, Jun 30, 2023.
    Iran delays sending envoy to Sweden to protest Quran incident
    Swedish police charged the man who burned the holy book with agitation against an ethnic or national group
    Police officers intervene after people's reaction as demonstrators burn the Koran (not pictured) outside Stockholm's central mosque in Stockholm, Sweden June 28, 2023. TT News Agency/Caisa Rasmussen/via REUTERS
    US condemns burning of Quran in Sweden
    The US believes the incident created an environment of fear that will impact Muslims' freedom to exercise religious rights

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan