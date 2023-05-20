    বাংলা

    Russia says supplying F-16 jets to Ukraine would carry 'colossal' risks for West

    US President Joe Biden told G7 leaders that Washington supports joint allied training programmes for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s

    Reuters
    Published : 20 May 2023, 03:25 PM
    Updated : 20 May 2023, 03:25 PM

    Western countries will be running "colossal risks" if they supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, TASS news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Saturday. 

    Grushko was responding to a question about the implications of providing the jets, which Ukraine has been requesting from NATO countries. 

    It has not yet won commitments to deliver the planes, but US President Joe Biden told G7 leaders on Friday that Washington supports joint allied training programmes for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s, senior US officials said. 

    "We see that Western countries are still adhering to the escalation scenario. It involves colossal risks for themselves," Grushko was quoted as saying. 

    "In any case, this will be taken into account in all our plans, and we have all the necessary means to achieve the goals we have set."

