Ukraine lacks viable plan B to boost grain exports via rail, road or river

Ukraine Grain Association (UGA) head Nikolay Gorbachov said exports via the Danube River could perhaps be increased by a third to 2 million tonnes per month but, beyond that, significant gains including via rail and truck are not feasible.

"Rail and truck capacity can maybe be increased 3-5% but no more, because the infrastructure of Europe can't absorb our grain. They are not ready on truck, on rail, on river barge, on storage, to accept this grain at volume," he said.

There has been some progress since the conflict began, with grain exports via rail, truck and river barge reaching 7.1 million tonnes between July and September versus 4.25 million between March and June, data issued by UGA showed.

The figures also show exports via river barge to Romania nearly doubled over the period, rising from 2.55 million tonnes to 4.7 million and far exceeding the increases via rail and truck.

Those initial increases were however based mostly on improving the efficiency of the existing logistics system - not on building new routes or equipment.

Danube ports would not attract large investments, as logistics through Black Sea ports are much cheaper and so if and when those ports reopen, they could quickly make new capacity on the Danube obsolete, Gorbachov said. The same applies to truck and rail infrastructure, he added.

Ukraine more than doubled its exports of grain via rail before the sea corridor was agreed, peaking at 940,000 tonnes in July, said Valeriy Tkachev, deputy head of the commercial department of Ukraine railways company Ukrzaliznytsia. Rail exports dropped back down after cheaper sea shipments resumed under the deal.

Industry analysts and experts say transporting grains via rail from Ukraine to neighbouring Poland is slow and expensive for several reasons: cumbersome border controls, the need to reload trains due to different rail gauge sizes, inadequate re-loading equipment, limited border storage and rail fleet capacity, and slow rail cargo traffic.