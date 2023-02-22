Schoolteacher stabbed to death by pupil in southwest France

The victim was a Spanish-language teacher, a woman of around 50, local lawmaker Vincent Bru said.

Police arrested the pupil, who told another teacher he was possessed and had heard voices that instructed him to attack the teacher, a source with knowledge of the investigation told Reuters.

Bru declined to give details on the attack but confirmed that "this does not seem to have any terrorist cause at all."

"It's a shock," he said of the attack, speaking in a phone interview with Reuters, adding that the school was in a quiet area and had had no security issues so far.