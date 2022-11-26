UK faces winter of strikes as workers demand higher pay

Below are some of the industries in which labour unions have undertaken or threatened strikes:

RAILWAYS

Large sections of Britain's rail network have been repeatedly brought to a standstill over recent months.

Tens of thousands of railway workers will stage further strikes before and after Christmas in a dispute over pay and conditions. Commuters are bracing for severe travel disruption over the festive period.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said more than 40,000 rail workers will walk out on Dec 13-14, 16-17, Jan 3-4 and 6-7 after failing to reach agreement with train operators.

Members of the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) will also carry out industrial action at 11 train operating companies on Nov 26 after a pay deal could not be reached.

Train drivers working for London Overground have suspended strike action planned for Nov 26 following a pay offer made to ASLEF members which will now be voted on.

Another transport trade union, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA), said talks were ongoing with Network Rail and train operators to reach a possible settlement to avert further industrial action by its members.

RMT members working as cleaners throughout the transport network, have also voted to strike.