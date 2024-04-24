US, Russia set for a showdown at UN over nuclear weapons in space

The United States and Russia are set to face off over nuclear weapons in space on Wednesday at the United Nations Security Council, which is due to vote on a US-drafted resolution calling on countries to prevent an arms race in outer space.

Russia is expected to block the draft resolution, said some diplomats. The US move comes after it accused Moscow of developing an anti-satellite nuclear weapon to put in space, an allegation that Russia's defence minister has flatly denied.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Japan's UN Ambassador Yamazaki Kazuyuki said in a joint statement on Friday that they have been negotiating with Security Council members on the draft text for six weeks.

The text affirms the obligation of states to comply with the Outer Space Treaty and calls on countries "to contribute actively to the objective of the peaceful use of outer space and of the prevention of an arms race in outer space."

The 1967 Outer Space Treaty bars signatories – including Russia and the United States – from placing "in orbit around the Earth any objects carrying nuclear weapons or any other kinds of weapons of mass destruction."

Russia and China are planning to first put an amendment to a vote in the council. The amendment echoes a 2008 proposal by the pair for a treaty banning "any weapons in outer space" and threats "or use of force against outer space objects."