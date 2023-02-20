Blinken to Turkey: 'the United States is here' with aid

LONG-DELAYED VISIT

Blinken will hold further bilateral talks in Ankara on Monday with Cavusoglu and he is also expected to meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, sources familiar with the planning said.

Blinken's first visit to Turkey as secretary of state had been planned for some time, but is only taking place two years after he took office.

That is in stark contrast with some of his predecessors, including Hillary Clinton and Rex Tillerson, who visited within the first three months of their terms.

The delay, analysts say, shows the strained nature of the relationship, which has soured since 2019 when Ankara acquired Russian missile defense systems.

While the United States has praised Turkey for some of its actions during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it remains concerned about its close relationship with Moscow, experts say.

Talks between Washington and Ankara are also expected to address the stalled NATO applications of Sweden and Finland, which Turkey has so far refused to ratify, saying Stockholm in particular has harboured what it calls members of terrorist groups.

Erdogan last month said he was open to ratifying only Helsinki's application.

Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defense pact after Russia invaded Ukraine but faced unexpected objections from Turkey and have since sought to win its support.

Ankara wants Helsinki and Stockholm to take a tougher line against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is considered a terror group by Turkey and the European Union, and another group it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.