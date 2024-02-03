What are US troops doing in the Middle East and where are they?

The United States launched airstrikes on Iraqi and Syrian targets linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard and the militias Tehran backs, following an attack on one of the many sites across the Middle East where the US has a military presence.

Here is what we know about the US military presence in the Middle East:

WHERE ARE US BASES IN THE MIDDLE EAST

The US has operated bases around the Middle East for decades. At its peak, there were more than 100,000 US troops in Afghanistan in 2011 and over 160,000 personnel in Iraq in 2007.

While the number is far lower after withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, there are still about 30,000 US troops scattered across the region. In addition, since the Israel-Hamas war began in October, the US has temporarily sent thousands of additional troops to the region, including on warships.