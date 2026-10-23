US bans BYD from air base in Japan over security concern, news report says

The BYD logo on display at the 2026 Paris Motor Show in Paris, France, Oct 13, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The BYD logo on display at the 2026 Paris Motor Show in Paris, France, Oct 13, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The US armed forces have banned Chinese carmaker BYD's EVs from an air base in Japan due to security concerns, South Korea's Yonhap news reported on Friday, after Washington put the company on a list of enterprises it believes are aiding China's military.

The following are details of the measure.

• The concern stems from the use of cameras and sensors mounted on the vehicles that the US believes could collect and leak sensitive security related information from the base, Yonhap said, citing US military officials stationed in Japan.

• US military officials in Japan could not immediately be reached for confirmation. BYD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

• The Kadena Air Base in Okinawa will turn around BYD cars starting on Monday, Yonhap said. Vehicles used by base personnel, contractors, commercial entities and taxis will be affected without exception, Yonhap said.

• In June, the US added BYD along with e-commerce company Alibaba, internet company Baidu and automaker NIO to a list of companies it believes are aiding China's military.

• Alibaba has since sued the US government. China's foreign ministry has protested the list was discriminatory and unreasonable.