Chinese women economists called 'traitors' online for meeting with Yellen

A group of Chinese female economists who met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen over the weekend have been lambasted on Chinese social media by some netizens who accused them of treason for meeting her and being "radical feminists".

Yellen, a trailblazer in the field of economics, had lunch with six female economists in Beijing on Saturday, an effort to spotlight gender diversity following meetings with China's largely male government leaders.

In one post which garnered close to 600 comments, an online user said female economist Hao Jingfang who attended the meal with Yellen was "not only a traitor but also a radical feminist."