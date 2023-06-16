Cheap 'like cabbage' apartments in some Chinese cities draw buyers, and caution

Real estate agents said low-cost apartments in smaller Chinese cities such as Huainan and Rushan in the east, and Gejiu in the southwest, are also being bought, largely by people living outside those locations.

The deals demonstrate that buyers are starting to turn their attention towards smaller cities in China where property prices are some of the cheapest in the country after years-long declines amid a wider sector downturn and a sluggish overall economy.

While the small-city purchases are not significant enough to impact China's giant real estate market, and data on transaction volumes is not available, they nevertheless indicate that a tiny corner of the crisis-hit sector is exhibiting signs of life.

The deals come at a time the picture for China's property market is getting darker. New home prices rose at a slower pace in May and property investment fell at its fastest in more than two decades, data showed.

For buyers with the means to get back into the market, the rock-bottom prices of second-hand apartments in the smaller cities have been hard to resist.

Hu paid a surprisingly low 1,000 yuan excluding taxes and fees for one of his apartments in Hebi. According to data from Anjuke, one of China's largest real estate platforms, prices are 27% off their 2021 peak in some areas in the city.

Similarly, prices are as much as 24% below their top in parts of Huainan, Rushan and Gejiu.

By comparison, prices in top-tier Beijing, where an average second-hand home can cost tens of thousands of yuan, fell just 1.5% over a six-year period to May this year, while in tier-2 city Chongqing, they fell a little more than 10% over five years, according to Reuters calculations based on Anjuke's data.