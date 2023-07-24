Mayor of Ecuadorian city of Manta assassinated in attack

The mayor of the Ecuadorian Pacific port city of Manta, Agustin Intriago, was shot dead on Sunday, authorities said, in a brazen attack that stunned the political establishment.

Police said the 38-year-old Intriago, who was re-elected as mayor of Manta in February, had been inspecting public works in the city at the time of the attack.

Regional police commander Edwin Noguera told reporters a gunman got out of a stolen truck and opened fire on Intriago, hitting him and a woman described as a "collateral victim." Both died of their injuries.

Security officials with the mayor returned fire and wounded the driver of the vehicle, who is now in police custody while receiving medical attention in hospital. Noguera said the man was a Venezuelan national without a prior criminal record.

The suspected shooter escaped, Noguera said.

Police said officers had found a grenade in the truck and a gun which was likely used in the attack.

It was not immediately clear why the mayor had been attacked, though police said that he had reported receiving threats to authorities, without providing more details.