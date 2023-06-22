Tornado in Texas kills four people, flattens buildings

A tornado ripped through the northern Texas town of Matador on Wednesday, killing four people and injuring several others while damaging at least a dozen buildings, officials said.

Touching down at 8 pm local time (0100 GMT), the "unprecedented tornado" brought high gusting and battering winds to the small community of about 600 residents, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue. The agency is one of multiple emergency crews from the region to join in search and rescue efforts.

At least ten people were transported to area hospitals, of which one died, law enforcement said at a news briefing on Thursday morning.