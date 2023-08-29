Florida gunman thwarted at Black college before store shooting

A campus police officer chased a white gunman off Florida's first historically Black university a few minutes before the shooter killed three Black people at a discount store, the school's president said Monday, two days after the attack.

The gunman, Ryan Christopher Palmeter, 21, parked his car on the Edward Waters University campus in Jacksonville and was putting on gloves and a military-style vest when students spotted him. They summoned the officer, President A Zachary Faison Jr told reporters, providing new details about what occurred.

Palmeter then sped off, pursued by the officer, and headed to a Dollar General store in Jacksonville. About 10 minutes later he carried out what authorities have said was a shooting motivated by racial hatred.

After the attack and as sheriff's deputies closed in on him, Palmeter shot and killed himself. He left behind several manifestos for media, his parents and law enforcement detailing his hatred for Black people, according to authorities, who said they may release the writings at a future date.

Jacksonville Sheriff T K Waters on Monday said he believed a discount store - and not the university - was the gunman's intended target though investigators did not yet know why he chose the specific Dollar General store where he opened fire.

Waters said Palmeter had worked at a Dollar Tree store and surveillance footage showed him entering a nearby Family Dollar store before he arrived at the university.