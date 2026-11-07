November 08, 2026

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Five killed in shooting in main square of Polish city of Krakow, police say

Two police officers have been injured after exchanging gunfire to apprehend the suspect during the attack

Five killed in shooting in main square of Polish city of Krakow, police say
A helicopter at the site of a shooting near the main market square of Krakow, Poland, Nov 7, 2026. REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki

Reuters

Published : 07 Nov 2026, 11:16 PM

Updated : 07 Nov 2026, 11:16 PM

Five people were killed, and more than 10 were injured in a shooting on the main market square in the southern city of Krakow on Saturday, police said.

"The perpetrator was shot by police officers and is currently being transported to a hospital," police wrote on X.

Police started to receive reports at around 3pm that someone in a car had been shooting people who entered the square at random, a police spokesperson said.

"According to information from police officers, the man was wearing military-style attire," a police spokesperson told reporters. "During the arrest, officers used their weapons, but the man returned fire; as a result, two police officers are among the injured."

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X he was being kept informed about the incident.

President Karol Nawrocki said his thoughts were with the victims, those affected, and their families.

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