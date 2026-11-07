Five killed in shooting in main square of Polish city of Krakow, police say

A helicopter at the site of a shooting near the main market square of Krakow, Poland, Nov 7, 2026. REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki

A helicopter at the site of a shooting near the main market square of Krakow, Poland, Nov 7, 2026. REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki

Five people were killed, and more than 10 were injured in a shooting on the main market square in the southern city of Krakow on Saturday, police said.

"The perpetrator was shot by police officers and is currently being transported to a hospital," police wrote on X.

Police started to receive reports at around 3pm that someone in a car had been shooting people who entered the square at random, a police spokesperson said.

"According to information from police officers, the man was wearing military-style attire," a police spokesperson told reporters. "During the arrest, officers used their weapons, but the man returned fire; as a result, two police officers are among the injured."

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X he was being kept informed about the incident.

President Karol Nawrocki said his thoughts were with the victims, those affected, and their families.