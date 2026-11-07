Japan great 'King Kazu' Miura becomes oldest player to appear in third-tier league at 59

Japan's soccer player Kazuyoshi Miura, 58, known as 'King Kazu', poses for a photograph during his first news conference after joining Fukushima United in the J-League third division in Tokyo, Japan Jan 9, 2026, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

Japan's soccer player Kazuyoshi Miura, 58, known as 'King Kazu', poses for a photograph during his first news conference after joining Fukushima United in the J-League third division in Tokyo, Japan Jan 9, 2026, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

Former Japan international Kazuyoshi Miura became the oldest player to appear in Japan's third-tier league on Saturday when the 59-year-old came off the bench in Fukushima United's 4-1 home win over FC Ryukyu.

Miura, affectionately known as "King Kazu", was introduced in second-half stoppage time at the age of 59 years, eight months and 12 days, increasing his own J-League record in a career that has entered its 42nd season.

The striker's appearance was his first in a league match since 2021, when he played once in Japan's top flight for parent club Yokohama FC.

Miura also made six appearances in a shortened special tournament held under the split-season format last season, although those matches were not classified as official league games.

The former Japan forward, who has continued playing professionally across five decades, also ended a near four-year wait for a competitive goal when he scored in the Emperor's Cup in July.