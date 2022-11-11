    বাংলা

    US stops taking student debt forgiveness applications after ruling

    A judge in Texas who was appointed by former President Donald Trump blocked President Joe Biden's loan forgiveness plan

    Nate RaymondReuters
    Published : 11 Nov 2022, 05:40 PM
    Updated : 11 Nov 2022, 05:40 PM

    The United States government has stopped taking applications for student debt relief, after a federal judge blocked President Joe Biden's loan forgiveness plan, according to a notice on a government website.

    A judge in Texas who was appointed by former President Donald Trump ruled on Thursday that Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unlawful and must be vacated. The Biden administration is appealing the ruling.

    "Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief programme. As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders. If you've already applied, we'll hold your application," the notice says.

    About 26 million Americans have applied for student loan forgiveness, and the US Department of Education has already approved requests from 16 million.

    The appeal would be heard initially by a three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, a court dominated by conservative judges who have stymied other Biden policies.

    Of the court's 16 active judges, only four were appointed by Democratic presidents. Trump appointed six of them.

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday the department would hold onto application information "so it can quickly process their relief once we prevail in court."

    US District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump in Fort Worth, called the programme an "unconstitutional exercise of Congress's legislative power" by Biden as he ruled in favour of two borrowers backed by a conservative advocacy group.

    The litigation could ultimately wind up at the US Supreme Court. Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett has already turned back two requests to block the programme in lawsuits out of Indiana and Wisconsin, two states she is assigned to assess emergency appeals from.

    RELATED STORIES
    Forensic technicians work at a crime scene at a bar where an armed group killed several people, in Apaseo El Alto, in Guanajuato state, Mexico November 9, 2022.
    Shooting leaves 9 dead in Mexico
    Five men and four women were killed in the gunfire and two more women were hurt
    Debris is seen along the Daytona Boardwalk after Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida's east coast, in Daytona Beach, Florida, US, November 10, 2022.
    Tropical Storm Nicole lashes Florida, downing power lines and killing two
    As many as 350,000 homes and businesses across Florida were without power on Thursday after the storm struck the Atlantic Coast near Vero Beach
    A police car blocks the entrance to the Inlet State Park before the expected arrival of Hurricane Nicole in Fort Pierce, Florida, US November 9, 2022.
    Hurricane Nicole triggers flooding in Bahamas
    Nicole was packing sustained winds of up 75 mph as it made landfall on Grand Bahama Island
    Reverend Raphael Warnock, Democratic Senator from Georgia, speaks to supporters at a US midterm election night party in Atlanta, Georgia, US, November 9, 2022.
    Runoff election in Georgia may decide fate of US Senate
    With more than 99% of the vote counted, Warnock is narrowly leading against Walker, a former football star endorsed by Trump

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher