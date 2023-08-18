Canadian firefighters race flames to evacuate Yellowknife

The massive fire to the northwest of Yellowknife only advanced by around one kilometre on Thursday, officials said, held back by winds. It is now about 15 km away from the city and authorities expect the fires to reach the outskirts of Yellowknife by the weekend.

"We're heading into a critical couple of days in management of this wildfire," Mike Westwick, the fire information officer for Yellowknife told reporters on Thursday.

"Those are winds that will trend both of those fires in directions that we don't want," he added.

The expanse of fire risk and disruption to life and land underscores the severity of the worst-on-record Canadian wildfire season this year, with more than 1,000 active fires burning across the country, including 265 in the Northwest Territories.

Experts say climate change has exacerbated the wildfire problem. Drought has been a contributing factor to the number and intensity of this year's fires, officials say, with high temperatures exacerbating the situation. Much of Canada has seen abnormally dry conditions.