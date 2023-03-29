Nashville school shooter had 'emotional disorder' and small arsenal, police say

"Let's go! I need three!" the officer yells as he enters the building, where alarms can be heard ringing.

The video shows officers passing by bulletin boards and cubbies as they clear one room after another before heading upstairs, where one says, "We've got one down."

Amid the sound of gunfire, the officers race down the hallway - past what appears to be a victim lying on the ground - and into a lounge area, where the suspect is seen dropping to the floor after being shot.

Officer Rex Engelbert and Officer Michael Collazo - whose body cameras provided the footage - both fire several rounds at the suspect. The video shows the assailant still moving on the ground as another officer repeatedly yells, "Get your hands away from the gun!"

'OUR COMMUNITY IS HEARTBROKEN'

Monday's violence marked the 90th school shooting – defined as any incident in which a gun is discharged on school property – in the United States this year, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database, a website founded by researcher David Riedman. Last year saw 303 such incidents, the highest of any year in the database, which goes back to 1970.

The three 9-year-old children who were killed were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney. Also shot dead were Katherine Koonce, 60, the head of school; Mike Hill, 61, a school custodian; and Cynthia Peak, 61, a substitute teacher.

Scruggs' father, Chad, is a pastor at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, which is connected to the school. In a statement given to ABC News, he said the family was heartbroken.

"Through tears we trust that she is in the arms of Jesus who will raise her to life once again," the statement read.

The school in a statement said, "Our community is heartbroken. We are grieving tremendous loss and are in shock coming out of the terror that shattered our school and church."

Nashville police began receiving calls about a shooter at 10:13 am, spokesperson Don Aaron told reporters on Monday. The suspect was pronounced dead by 10:27 a.m.