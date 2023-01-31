Memphis fire department fires 3 employees in Tyre Nichols case

Police caught up to Nichols a short distance away, where additional video clips show him officers repeatedly pummeling him with punches, kicks and baton blows before Nichols is finally handcuffed and propped up against the side of a police vehicle. He died three days later while hospitalised from his injuries.

According to a fire department time line of its response to an incident originally dispatched as "a person pepper sprayed," Long and Sandridge "failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment" when they reached Nichols at 8:41 pm, minutes after the beating had ended.

Instead, after an initial "interaction" with Nichols, the two EMTs called for an ambulance team, who arrived on the scene at 8:55 p.m. and finally "initiated patient care," the fire department said in its statement. Nichols was transported to a hospital a short time later.

The "actions or inactions" of Long, Sandridge and Whitaker "on the scene that night to not meet the expectations of the Memphis Fire Department," Chief Sweat said.

In addition to the seven police officers and three fire department personnel implicated in the Nichols encounter, two Shelby County Sheriff's deputies have also been relieved of duty pending an internal review, Sheriff Floyd Bonner said last Friday, after the video was released.

The Shelby County district attorney's investigation is examining the roles played by all individuals involved in the Nichols traffic stop and its immediate aftermath, including Hemphill Memphis Fire Department personnel and "those responsible for documenting the incident," the office said in a statement.

The specialised Scorpion police unit that included the five Memphis officers charged with murder in the case was disbanded on Saturday by the city. It was not immediately clear whether the sixth and seventh officers under investigation belonged to that unit.